Which of the following variables for data about a track team is a discrete variable?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of a discrete random variable?
A
The temperature measured to the nearest hundredth of a degree
B
The time it takes for a computer to complete a calculation
C
The number of heads obtained when flipping a coin three times
D
The exact height of a randomly selected student in centimeters
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a discrete random variable: it is a variable that can take on a countable number of distinct values, often integers or counts.
Review each option and determine whether the variable is countable (discrete) or continuous (can take any value within a range).
For 'The temperature measured to the nearest hundredth of a degree,' recognize that temperature can take many values within an interval, so it is continuous.
For 'The time it takes for a computer to complete a calculation,' time is measured on a continuous scale, so this is a continuous random variable.
For 'The number of heads obtained when flipping a coin three times,' note that the possible outcomes are 0, 1, 2, or 3 heads, which is a countable set, making this a discrete random variable.
Watch next
Master Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly states the two requirements for a discrete probability distribution?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Given that has a Poisson distribution with parameter , which of the following is the correct expression for the probability that equals ?
3
views
Discrete Random Variables practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations