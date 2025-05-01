Understand that the geometric mean of two numbers, say \(a\) and \(b\), is defined as the square root of their product. Mathematically, it is given by the formula: \(\text{Geometric Mean} = \sqrt{a \times b}\).
Identify the two numbers given in the problem, which are 8 and 28.
Calculate the product of these two numbers: \$8 \times 28$.
Take the square root of the product obtained in the previous step: \(\sqrt{8 \times 28}\).
Express the result as the geometric mean of 8 and 28, which is \(\sqrt{224}\).
