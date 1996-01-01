Which of the following types of data can be represented using frequency tables?
Suppose a frequency distribution table shows the following frequencies for four classes: class
a: 5, class b: 8, class c: 7, and class d: 10. What is the relative frequency of class d?
Given the following frequency distribution, which class interval contains the median value? Class Intervals: (frequency: ), (frequency: ), (frequency: ), (frequency: ), (frequency: ).
Given the following frequency distribution of quiz scores: Score: , , , ; Frequency: , , , . What is the mean quiz score?
Which of the following is least likely to be used as a criterion when choosing the number of bins ( classes) in a frequency distribution?
Which of the following best describes the use of frequency distributions in time series data analysis?
Given the following data on eye color for a group of students: have brown eyes, have blue eyes, have green eyes, and have hazel eyes, which of the following is the correct relative frequency table for eye color?
Frequency Distributions practice set
