Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In a survey, out of every people play Among Us. What percent of the people surveyed play Among Us?
A
percent
B
percent
C
percent
D
percent
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the fraction of people who play Among Us from the survey. This is given as \( \frac{10}{32} \).
To find the percentage, recall that percentage means 'per hundred', so you need to convert the fraction to a value out of 100.
Multiply the fraction by 100 to convert it to a percentage: \( \frac{10}{32} \times 100 \).
Perform the multiplication in the numerator first: \( 10 \times 100 = 1000 \), so the expression becomes \( \frac{1000}{32} \).
Finally, divide 1000 by 32 to get the percentage of people who play Among Us.
Related Practice
