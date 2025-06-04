To construct a box plot, we first need to determine the five-number summary of our dataset, which includes the minimum, first quartile (Q1), median, third quartile (Q3), and maximum values. In this case, the values are as follows: the minimum is 9, Q1 is 12, the median (50th percentile) is 15.5, Q3 is 20.5, and the maximum is 26.

With these values, we can create a number line for our box plot. It is helpful to increment the number line by fives for clarity. We will mark each of the five-number summary values on this number line:

Minimum: 9

Q1: 12 (located halfway between 10 and 15)

Median: 15.5

Q3: 20.5

Maximum: 26

Next, we draw the box by connecting the dashes for Q1 and Q3, ensuring that the median is included within the box. The whiskers of the box plot extend from the minimum to Q1 and from Q3 to the maximum. This visual representation allows us to easily see the distribution of the data, highlighting the central tendency and variability.

In summary, the box plot effectively summarizes the dataset, providing insights into its spread and central values, which are essential for understanding the overall distribution of the number of songs in a playlist.