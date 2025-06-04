In this analysis of SAT scores for juniors and seniors, we utilize box plots to extract key statistical insights. The median score, which is represented by the line in the middle of the box, indicates that seniors have a higher median SAT score of approximately 1,400, compared to the juniors' median of about 1,250. This suggests that, on average, seniors perform better than juniors in terms of SAT scores.

When examining the maximum scores, the seniors again lead with a maximum score of 1,550, while juniors have a maximum score of 1,400. This reinforces the trend that seniors not only have a higher median but also a higher maximum score.

Next, we determine the first quartile for the junior class, which is found at the left edge of the box in the box plot. For juniors, this first quartile is at a score of 1,150. The first quartile represents the score below which 25% of the data falls, providing insight into the lower end of the score distribution for juniors.

Finally, to assess which class has a greater range of SAT scores, we calculate the range by subtracting the minimum score from the maximum score for each group. The juniors have a minimum score of 1,050 and a maximum score of 1,400, resulting in a range of:

Range (Juniors) = Maximum - Minimum = 1,400 - 1,050 = 350

For seniors, the minimum score is 1,100 and the maximum score is 1,550, leading to a range of:

Range (Seniors) = Maximum - Minimum = 1,550 - 1,100 = 450

Thus, the seniors exhibit a greater range of SAT scores, with a range of 450 points compared to the juniors' 350 points. This analysis highlights the differences in performance and score distribution between the two classes, emphasizing the seniors' overall higher scores and wider range.