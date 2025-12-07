Committee A committee consisting of four women and three men will randomly select two people to attend a conference in Hawaii. Find the probability that both are women.
Drawing Cards Suppose that you draw 3 cards without replacement from a standard 52-card deck. What is the probability that all 3 cards are aces?
Playing Music on Random Setting
Suppose that a Spotify playlist has 13 tracks. After listening to all the songs, you decide that you like 5 of them. With the random feature on the playlist, each of the 13 songs is played once in random order. Find the probability that among the first two songs played:
a. You like both of them. Would this be unusual?
Packaging Error
Because of a manufacturing error, three cans of regular soda were accidentally filled with diet soda and placed into a 12-pack. Suppose that two cans are randomly selected from the 12-pack.
b. Determine the probability that both contain regular soda. Would this be unusual?
Golf Balls
The local golf store sells an “onion bag” that contains 35 “experienced” golf balls. Suppose that the bag contains 20 Titleists, 8 Maxflis, and 7 Top Flites. Use a tree diagram like the one in Example 5 to answer the following:
a. What is the probability that two randomly selected golf balls are both Titleists?
In the Dark A box containing twelve 40-watt light bulbs and eighteen 60-watt light bulbs is stored in your basement. Unfortunately, the box is stored in the dark and you need two 60-watt bulbs. What is the probability of randomly selecting two 60-watt bulbs from the box?
Acceptance Sampling Suppose that you have just received a shipment of 20 modems. Although you don’t know this, 3 of the modems are defective. To determine whether you will accept the shipment, you randomly select 4 modems and test them. If all 4 modems work, you accept the shipment. Otherwise, the shipment is rejected. What is the probability of accepting the shipment?
[NW] Selecting a Jury
The grade appeal process at a university requires that a jury be structured by selecting five individuals randomly from a pool of eight students and ten faculty.
a. What is the probability of selecting a jury of all students?