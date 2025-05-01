Understand that the geometric mean of two numbers is the square root of their product. It is a measure that indicates the central tendency by multiplying the numbers and then taking the root corresponding to the count of numbers.
Identify the two numbers given: 7 and 12.
Calculate the product of the two numbers: multiply 7 by 12, which gives \$7 \times 12$.
Take the square root of the product obtained in the previous step, which is \(\sqrt{7 \times 12}\).
Express the geometric mean as \(\sqrt{84}\), since 7 times 12 equals 84.
