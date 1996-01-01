Which of the following is not a property of the linear correlation coefficient ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that correlation measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables, but it does not imply causation.
Recall that a correlation coefficient quantifies how two variables move together, ranging from -1 (perfect negative correlation) to +1 (perfect positive correlation), with 0 indicating no linear relationship.
Recognize that a correlation indicates a statistical relationship, meaning the variables tend to vary together in some way, but it does not prove that one variable causes changes in the other.
Eliminate options that imply causation or identical values, since correlation alone cannot establish cause-effect or equality between variables.
Conclude that the best description of what a correlation indicates is 'a statistical relationship' between two variables.
Suppose you are shown four scatterplots, each with a calculated correlation coefficient. Which of the following correlation coefficients indicates the strongest linear relationship between the two variables?
If two different variables are not related at all, they probably have a correlation coefficient of which of the following values?
Which of the following best describes what it means for two variables to be positively associated?
