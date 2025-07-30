"Old Vehicles In Exercises 31–34, use the figure shown at the left.
Scatter Plot Construct a scatter plot of the data. Show y and x on the graph."
"In Exercises 9 and 10, identify the explanatory variable and the response variable.
10. An actuary at an insurance company wants to determine whether the number of hours of safety driving classes can be used to predict the number of driving accidents for each
driver."
In Problems 9– 12, determine whether the scatter diagram indicates that a linear relation may exist between the two variables. If the relation is linear, determine whether it indicates a positive or negative association between the variables.
If the slope of a least-squares regression line is negative, what could be said about the correlation between the explanatory and response variable?
The table shows the mean driving speed of drivers in a 55mph zone and the number of speeding tickets they've received in the past 10 years. Plot the data in a scatterplot with speed on the x-axis. What can you determine about the relationship between mean speed and the number of speeding tickets?
Engineers are studying how cargo weight affects the flight duration of a delivery drone. The data below shows the cargo weight (pounds) and the corresponding flight time (minutes) for 12 test flights. Generate a scatterplot using a graphing calculator with cargo weight as the x-axis. Is there a correlation between cargo weight and flight duration.