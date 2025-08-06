Graphical Analysis In Exercises 11–14, determine whether there is a perfect positive linear correlation, a strong positive linear correlation, a perfect negative linear correlation, a strong negative linear correlation, or no linear correlation between the variables.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 22m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
"Old Vehicles In Exercises 31–34, use the figure shown at the left.
Scatter Plot Construct a scatter plot of the data. Show y and x on the graph."
Writing Use an appropriate research source to find a real-life data set with the indicated cause-and-effect relationship. Write a paragraph describing each variable and explain why you think the variables have the indicated cause-and-effect relationship.
a. Direct Cause-and-Effect: Changes in one variable cause changes in the other variable.
Writing Use an appropriate research source to find a real-life data set with the indicated cause-and-effect relationship. Write a paragraph describing each variable and explain why you think the variables have the indicated cause-and-effect relationship.
b. Other Factors: The relationship between the variables is caused by a third variable.
Writing Use an appropriate research source to find a real-life data set with the indicated cause-and-effect relationship. Write a paragraph describing each variable and explain why you think the variables have the indicated cause-and-effect relationship.
c. Coincidence: The relationship between the variables is a coincidence.
"In Exercises 9 and 10, identify the explanatory variable and the response variable.
10. An actuary at an insurance company wants to determine whether the number of hours of safety driving classes can be used to predict the number of driving accidents for each
driver."
The table shows the mean driving speed of drivers in a 55mph zone and the number of speeding tickets they've received in the past 10 years. Plot the data in a scatterplot with speed on the x-axis. What can you determine about the relationship between mean speed and the number of speeding tickets?
Engineers are studying how cargo weight affects the flight duration of a delivery drone. The data below shows the cargo weight (pounds) and the corresponding flight time (minutes) for 12 test flights. Generate a scatterplot using a graphing calculator with cargo weight as the x-axis. Is there a correlation between cargo weight and flight duration.