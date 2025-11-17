In linear regression using the least squares method, the least squares regression line minimizes the sum of the , where represents the residuals (the differences between observed and predicted values).
[DATA] Graduation Rates PayScale reports statistics on colleges and universities. Go to www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats to obtain the data file 11_3_24 using the file format of your choice for the version of the text you are using. The data contain the four-year cost and graduation rate for over 1300 colleges and universities. Do schools that charge more have higher graduation rates? The variable “4 Year Cost” represents the four-year cost of attending the college or university. The variable “Grad Rate” represents the percentage of incoming freshman who graduate within six years.
f. What proportion of the variability in graduation rates is explained by the cost of attending?
Given the following data points: , , , use the least squares method to find the equation of the regression line in the form . Which of the following is the correct regression equation?
[DATA] Concrete As concrete cures, it gains strength. The following data represent the 7-day and 28-day strength (in pounds per square inch) of a certain type of concrete:
a. Treating the 7-day strength as the explanatory variable, x, determine the estimates of β₀ and β₁.
[DATA] Concrete As concrete cures, it gains strength. The following data represent the 7-day and 28-day strength (in pounds per square inch) of a certain type of concrete:
c. Determine sb_1.
Suppose a least-squares regression line is given by ŷ = 4.302x – 3.293. What is the mean value of the response variable if x = 20?
[DATA] American Black Bears In 1969, Dr. Michael R. Pelton of the University of Tennessee initiated a long-term study of the American black bear (Ursus americanus) population in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. One aspect of the study was to develop a model that could be used to predict a bear’s weight (since it is not practical to weigh bears in the field). One variable that is thought to be related to weight is the length of the bear. The following data represent the lengths and weights of 12 American black bears. Use the results from Problem 20 in Section 4.2 to answer the following questions:
d. What is the mean weight of American black bears of length 146.0 cm?
"[DATA] An Unhealthy Commute [See Problem 11 in Section 12.3] The following data represent commute times (in minutes) and a score on a well-being survey.
b. Determine the slope of the least-squares regression line between commute time and well-being score."