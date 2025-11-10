Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sample Standard Deviation (sb_1) The sample standard deviation measures the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of sample data points. Specifically, sb_1 refers to the standard deviation of the predictor variable (x-values) in regression analysis. It is calculated by taking the square root of the variance, which is the average squared deviation from the sample mean. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation

Regression Analysis and Predictor Variable In regression analysis, the predictor variable (often denoted as x) is the independent variable used to predict the response variable (y). Understanding the variability of the predictor variable through its standard deviation is essential for calculating regression coefficients and assessing the strength of the relationship. Recommended video: Guided course 07:01 07:01 Intro to Least Squares Regression