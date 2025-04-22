Soccer? In a survey of 500 randomly selected Americans, it was determined that 22 play soccer. What is the probability that a randomly selected American plays soccer?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
"[NW] Going to Disney World John, Roberto, Clarice, Dominique, and Marco work for a publishing company. The company wants to send two employees to a statistics conference in Orlando. To be fair, the company decides that the two individuals who get to attend will have their names randomly drawn from a hat.
d. What is the probability that John stays home?"
Complement Rule
Apartment Vacancy A real estate agent conducted a survey of 200 landlords and asked how long their apartments remained vacant before a tenant was found. The results of the survey are shown in the table. The data are based on information obtained from the U.S. Census Bureau.
c. Find the probability that a randomly selected apartment is vacant for 1–4 months.
Titanic Survivors The following data represent the survival data for the ill-fated Titanic voyage by gender. The males are adult males and the females are adult females.
a. What is the probability that the passenger survived?
ChatGPT Use According to Pew Research, 26% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 using ChatGPT for their schoolwork.
a. What is the probability that four randomly selected 13- to 17-year-olds all use ChatGPT for their schoolwork?
In Exercises 6–10, use the following results from tests of an experiment to test the effectiveness of an experimental vaccine for children (based on data from USA Today). Express all probabilities in decimal form.
If 1 of the 1602 subjects is randomly selected, find the probability of getting 1 who had the vaccine treatment and developed flu.
Putting It Together: Drug Side Effects In placebo-controlled clinical trials for the drug Viagra, 734 subjects received Viagra and 725 subjects received a placebo (subjects did not know which treatment they received). The table below summarizes reports of various side effects that were reported.
d. What is the estimated probability that a subject receiving a placebo would report flushing as an adverse effect? Would this be unusual?
Given the data below, determine the probability that a person randomly selected from Group 1 will be wearing jeans.