ChatGPT Use According to Pew Research, 26% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 using ChatGPT for their schoolwork.
a. What is the probability that four randomly selected 13- to 17-year-olds all use ChatGPT for their schoolwork?
"[NW] Going to Disney World John, Roberto, Clarice, Dominique, and Marco work for a publishing company. The company wants to send two employees to a statistics conference in Orlando. To be fair, the company decides that the two individuals who get to attend will have their names randomly drawn from a hat.
d. What is the probability that John stays home?"
In Exercises 6–10, use the following results from tests of an experiment to test the effectiveness of an experimental vaccine for children (based on data from USA Today). Express all probabilities in decimal form.
If 1 of the 1602 subjects is randomly selected, find the probability of getting 1 who had the vaccine treatment and developed flu.
Putting It Together: Drug Side Effects In placebo-controlled clinical trials for the drug Viagra, 734 subjects received Viagra and 725 subjects received a placebo (subjects did not know which treatment they received). The table below summarizes reports of various side effects that were reported.
d. What is the estimated probability that a subject receiving a placebo would report flushing as an adverse effect? Would this be unusual?
In the game of roulette, a wheel consists of 38 slots numbered 0, 00, 1, 2, ..., 36. (See the photo.) To play the game, a metal ball is spun around the wheel and is allowed to fall into one of the numbered slots.
b. Determine the probability that the metal ball falls into the slot marked eight. Interpret this probability.
College Survey In a national survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control to determine college students’ health-risk behaviors, college students were asked, “How often do you wear a seatbelt when driving a car?” The frequencies appear in the following table:
a. Construct a probability model for seatbelt use by a driver.
[DATA] Walt Disney Stock The table shows the movement of Walt Disney stock for 30 randomly selected trading days. “Up” means the stock price increased in value for the day. “Down” means the stock price decreased in value for the day, and “No Change” means the stock price closed at the same price it closed for the previous day.
a. Construct a probability model for stock movement of Walt Disney stock.
c. What is the probability that Walt Disney stock is up for a randomly selected day?