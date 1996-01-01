Therefore, the expression that can be simplified to find the slope of the trend line is the ratio of the covariance of \( x \) and \( y \) to the variance of \( x \), which matches the formula \( b_1 = \frac{\sum_{i=1}^n (x_i - \overline{x})(y_i - \overline{y})}{\sum_{i=1}^n (x_i - \overline{x})^2} \).