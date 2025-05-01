A fair six-sided die is rolled once. What is the probability of rolling an even number?
A
B
C
D
Identify the total number of possible outcomes when rolling a fair six-sided die. Since the die has six faces, the total number of outcomes is 6.
Determine the favorable outcomes for rolling an even number. The even numbers on a six-sided die are 2, 4, and 6, so there are 3 favorable outcomes.
Recall that the probability of an event is given by the ratio of favorable outcomes to total outcomes, expressed as \(\text{Probability} = \frac{\text{Number of favorable outcomes}}{\text{Total number of outcomes}}\).
Substitute the values into the probability formula: \(\text{Probability} = \frac{3}{6}\).
Simplify the fraction \(\frac{3}{6}\) to its lowest terms to find the probability of rolling an even number.
