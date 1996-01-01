Which of the following best explains how can help a salesperson forecast future sales?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability, which type of probability assessment is based on repeatable, measurable data from experiments or observations?
A
Empirical probability
B
Theoretical probability
C
Classical probability
D
Subjective probability
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that probability assessments can be categorized based on how the probabilities are determined or assigned.
Recognize that empirical probability is calculated using actual data collected from experiments or observations, making it repeatable and measurable.
Recall that theoretical (or classical) probability is based on known possible outcomes without conducting experiments, relying on logical reasoning.
Note that subjective probability is based on personal judgment or belief rather than data or formal calculations.
Conclude that the type of probability assessment based on repeatable, measurable data from experiments or observations is called empirical probability.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is one way to get consistent, valid data in probability experiments?
4
views
Multiple Choice
If out of students in a class passed an exam, what is the probability that a randomly selected student from this class passed the exam? Express your answer as a simplified fraction.
2
views
Multiple Choice
If is what percent of ? Identify the percent, amount, and base in this problem.
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the likelihood that a given event will occur?
2
views
Multiple Choice
If Myron receives votes from his class of students, what percentage of the votes does he receive?
7
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations