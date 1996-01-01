The confidence interval is calculated using the formula: \(\bar{D} \pm t_{\alpha/2, df} \times \frac{S_D}{\sqrt{n}}\), where \(\bar{D}\) is the sample mean difference, \(S_D\) is the standard deviation of the differences, \(n\) is the number of pairs, and \(t_{\alpha/2, df}\) is the critical t value.