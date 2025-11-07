Driving AgeAccording to a Gallup poll, 60% of U.S. women 18 years old or older stated that the minimum driving age should be 18. In a random sample of 15 U.S. women 18 years old or older, find the probability that:





e. In a random sample of 200 U.S. women 18 years old or older, what is the expected number who believe that the minimum driving age should be 18? What is the standard deviation?