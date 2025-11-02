For each repetition of a binomial experiment, there are two mutually exclusive outcomes: ________ or ________.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Driving AgeAccording to a Gallup poll, 60% of U.S. women 18 years old or older stated that the minimum driving age should be 18. In a random sample of 15 U.S. women 18 years old or older, find the probability that:
f. If a random sample of 200 U.S. women 18 years old or older resulted in 110 who believe that the minimum driving age should be 18, would this be unusual? Why?
Key Concepts
Binomial Distribution
Normal Approximation to the Binomial
Unusual Events and Standard Scores (Z-scores)
The expected number of successes in a binomial experiment with n trials and probability of success p is ________.
When can the Empirical Rule be used to identify unusual results in a binomial experiment? Why can the Empirical Rule be used to identify results in a binomial experiment?
c. At least 5 believe that the minimum driving age should be 18.
Simulation: Predicting the Future Parapsychology (psi) is a field of study that deals with clairvoyance or precognition. Psi made its way back into the news when a professional, refereed journal published an article by Cornell psychologist Daryl Bem, in which he claimed to demonstrate that psi is a real phenomenon. In the article Bem stated that certain individuals behave today as if they already know what is going to happen in the future. That is, individuals adjust current behavior in anticipation of events that are going to happen in the future. Here, we will present a simplified version of Bem’s research.
f. Look at the graph of the outcomes of the simulation from part (c). Explain why the normal model might be used to estimate the probability of obtaining at least 24 correct guesses in 40 trials assuming the probability of success is 0.5. Use the model to estimate the P-value.
In a binomial experiment, how many possible outcomes are there for a single trial?