"Birth Weights Suppose birth weights of babies are approximately normal with a mean of 3570 grams and a standard deviation of 495 grams. In a random sample of 15 mothers who were smokers during pregnancy, the mean birth weight of the babies was 3481.6 grams.

b. Simulate obtaining 2000 simple random samples for size n=15 babies from a population that is normally distributed with mean 3570 and standard deviation 495. For each sample, determine the sample mean. Draw a histogram of the 2000 sample means. Explain what each sample mean represents."