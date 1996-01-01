The following data represent the length of time (in minutes) between eruptions of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park.
a. Approximate the mean length of time between eruptions. .
"Birth Weights Suppose birth weights of babies are approximately normal with a mean of 3570 grams and a standard deviation of 495 grams. In a random sample of 15 mothers who were smokers during pregnancy, the mean birth weight of the babies was 3481.6 grams.
b. Simulate obtaining 2000 simple random samples for size n=15 babies from a population that is normally distributed with mean 3570 and standard deviation 495. For each sample, determine the sample mean. Draw a histogram of the 2000 sample means. Explain what each sample mean represents."
Which of the following statements about the mean absolute deviation () is the most accurate?
Given a normal distribution with mean and standard deviation , what is the mean of the distribution?