Simulation: Predicting the Future Parapsychology (psi) is a field of study that deals with clairvoyance or precognition. Psi made its way back into the news when a professional, refereed journal published an article by Cornell psychologist Daryl Bem, in which he claimed to demonstrate that psi is a real phenomenon. In the article Bem stated that certain individuals behave today as if they already know what is going to happen in the future. That is, individuals adjust current behavior in anticipation of events that are going to happen in the future. Here, we will present a simplified version of Bem’s research.

f. Look at the graph of the outcomes of the simulation from part (c). Explain why the normal model might be used to estimate the probability of obtaining at least 24 correct guesses in 40 trials assuming the probability of success is 0.5. Use the model to estimate the P-value.