According to the National Center for Health Statistics, 22.4% of adults are smokers. A random sample of 300 adults is obtained.
a. Describe the sampling distribution of p̂, the sample proportion of adults who smoke.
True or False: The population proportion and sample proportion always have the same value.
Social Security Reform A researcher studying public opinion of proposed Social Security changes obtains a simple random sample of 50 adult Americans and asks them whether or not they support the proposed changes. To say that the distribution of p̂, the sample proportion of adults who respond yes, is approximately normal, how many more adult Americans does the researcher need to sample if
a. 10% of all adult Americans support the changes?
Which two actions are most important to ensure that your sample proportion statistics are representative of the population?
In the context of the sampling distribution of sample proportion, what does it mean when a part of the population is under-represented in a sample?
In the context of the sampling distribution of the sample proportion , why is a sample typically used instead of collecting data from the entire population?
Which of the following best describes the relationship between a and a in the context of the sampling distribution of the sample proportion?