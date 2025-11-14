Acceptance Sampling A shipment of 50,000 transistors arrives at a manufacturing plant. The quality control engineer at the plant obtains a random sample of 500 resistors and will reject the entire shipment if 10 or more of the resistors are defective. Suppose that 4% of the resistors in the whole shipment are defective. What is the probability the engineer accepts the shipment? Do you believe the acceptance policy of the engineer is sound?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
[DATA] Heights of Baseball PlayersData obtained from the National Center for Health Statistics show that men between the ages of 20 and 29 have a mean height of 69.3 inches, with a standard deviation of 2.9 inches. A baseball analyst wonders whether the standard deviation of heights of major-league baseball players is less than 2.9 inches. The heights (in inches) of 20 randomly selected players are shown in the table.
b. Compute the sample standard deviation.
Watch next
Master Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Social Security Reform A researcher studying public opinion of proposed Social Security changes obtains a simple random sample of 50 adult Americans and asks them whether or not they support the proposed changes. To say that the distribution of p̂, the sample proportion of adults who respond yes, is approximately normal, how many more adult Americans does the researcher need to sample if
a. 10% of all adult Americans support the changes?
Social Security Reform A researcher studying public opinion of proposed Social Security changes obtains a simple random sample of 50 adult Americans and asks them whether or not they support the proposed changes. To say that the distribution of p̂, the sample proportion of adults who respond yes, is approximately normal, how many more adult Americans does the researcher need to sample if
b. 20% of all adult Americans support the changes?
Peanut and tree nut allergies are considered to be the most serious food allergies. According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, roughly 1% of Americans are allergic to peanuts or tree nuts. A random sample of 1500 Americans is obtained.
a. Explain why a large sample is needed for the distribution of the sample proportion to be approximately normal.
Which two actions are most important to ensure that your sample proportion statistics are representative of the population?
Which of the following is not a property of the sampling distribution of the sample mean?
In the context of the sampling distribution of sample proportion, what does it mean when a part of the population is under-represented in a sample?