The empirical rule, also known as the 68-95-99.7 rule, is a statistical principle that helps us understand the distribution of data in a normal distribution. In this context, we analyze a sample of 250 wait times at a restaurant, which has a mean wait time of 8 minutes and a standard deviation of 2.5 minutes. This rule states that approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation of the mean, about 95% falls within two standard deviations, and around 99.7% falls within three standard deviations.

To find the percentage of wait times between 3 minutes and 10.5 minutes, we first determine how many standard deviations these values are from the mean. The lower bound of 3 minutes is calculated as the mean (8 minutes) minus two standard deviations (5 minutes), while the upper bound of 10.5 minutes is the mean plus one standard deviation (2.5 minutes). By adding the percentages of the areas under the normal curve corresponding to these bounds, we find that 81.5% of the wait times fall within this interval.

Next, we explore the percentage of wait times greater than 0.5 minutes (30 seconds). This value is three standard deviations below the mean (8 minutes). Since 50% of the data lies above the mean, we can calculate the additional percentages from the areas between the mean and three standard deviations below. Adding these percentages gives us a total of 99.85%, indicating that nearly all wait times exceed 30 seconds.

Finally, to determine the minimum wait time required to receive a coupon, we focus on the highest 2.5% of wait times. Since 95% of the data lies within two standard deviations of the mean, the highest 2.5% corresponds to values above this range. Calculating this, we find that the minimum wait time for a coupon is 13 minutes, which is two standard deviations above the mean (8 minutes + 5 minutes).

In summary, the empirical rule provides a powerful tool for understanding the distribution of wait times, allowing us to make informed decisions based on statistical analysis.