In this example, we explore the application of the range rule of thumb to estimate the standard deviation of song lengths based on a sample of 200 randomly selected songs. The typical duration of these songs ranges from 2.3 minutes to 4.7 minutes. To apply the range rule of thumb, we recognize that any value within two standard deviations of the mean is considered not significant.

To find the standard deviation, we first identify the lower and upper bounds of the song lengths: 2.3 minutes (lower bound) and 4.7 minutes (upper bound). The range of these values can be calculated as:

( 4.7 - 2.3 ) = 2.4 \text{ minutes}

This total range of 2.4 minutes corresponds to four standard deviations (from the lower bound to the upper bound). To find the value of one standard deviation, we divide the total range by four:

2.4 / 4 = 0.6 \text{ minutes}

Thus, the estimated standard deviation of the song lengths is 0.6 minutes. This application of the range rule of thumb provides a useful method for estimating variability in data sets, particularly when direct measurements of standard deviation are not available.