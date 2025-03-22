In Exercises 21–28, determine whether the study is an experiment or an observational study, and then identify a major problem with the study.

Drinking and Driving A researcher for a consortium of insurance companies plans to test for the effects of drinking on driving ability by randomly selecting 1000 drivers and then randomly assigning them to two groups: One group of 500 will drive in New York City after no alcohol consumption, and the second group will drive in New York City after consuming three shots of Jim Beam bourbon whiskey.