Determine whether the survey question is biased. If the question is biased, suggest a better wording.
Do you agree that the town’s ban on skateboarding in parks is unfair?
Identify the population and the sample. Describe the sample data set.
Eighty-three doctors working in the St. Louis area were surveyed concerning their opinions on health care reform.
Determine whether the study is an observational study or an experiment. Explain.
Researchers conduct a study to determine whether a medication based on fish oil known as omega-3 carboxylic acids is effective in reducing the risk of cardiac events in people already at risk. In the study, 13,078 patients are randomly chosen to receive either omega-3 carboxylic acids or a placebo of corn oil daily. Researchers compare the number of cardiac events of the two groups over similar follow-up periods of time. (Source: American Heart Association)
In Exercises 29–32, indicate whether the observational study used is cross-sectional, retrospective, or prospective.
Heart Health Study Samples of subjects with and without heart disease were selected, and then researchers looked back in time to determine whether they took aspirin on a regular basis.
Order of the Questions Consider the following two questions: Currently, social media companies, such as Facebook, profit by selling user data. Do you believe the government should regulate the ability of social media companies to sell user data?
Do you think the order in which the questions are asked will affect the survey results? If so, what can the pollster do to alleviate this response bias?
Green Tea You wonder whether green tea lowers cholesterol.
Explain how to use randomization in this experiment. How does randomization neutralize those variables that are not controlled?
A regional store manager wants to test whether increasing store hours increases profits, so they randomly select half of their locations to stay open an extra hour later in the evenings and compare profits between stores at the end of the month. They notice that stores open later saw higher profits on average. Is this an experiment or an observational study? Can they determine the extra hours caused the increase in sales?