Platelet-Rich Plasma In a prospective cohort study, 20 patients with alopecia (hair loss) had platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injected in their scalps. After three months, the mean difference in hair density (after - before) was 170.70 hairs per square centimeter with a standard deviation of 37.81hairs/cm2. Source: Gkini MA, Kouskoukis AE, Tripsianis G, Rigopoulos D, Kouskoukis K., “Study of Platelet-Rich Plasma Injections in the Treatment of Androgenetic Alopecia through a One-Year Period”. J Cutan Aesthet Surg, 2014; 7:213–219.

a. What does it mean for this study to be a prospective cohort study?