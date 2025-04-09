Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
2:51 minutes
Problem 1.3.30
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–32, indicate whether the observational study used is cross-sectional, retrospective, or prospective.
Heart Health Study Samples of subjects with and without heart disease were selected, and then researchers looked back in time to determine whether they took aspirin on a regular basis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of observational study by examining the timeline of data collection and analysis.
Understand that a cross-sectional study involves observing a specific point in time, without looking into the past or future.
Recognize that a retrospective study involves looking back in time, often using existing records or recollections to gather data about past events.
Note that a prospective study involves following subjects into the future to observe outcomes as they occur.
In this problem, researchers selected subjects and looked back in time to determine past behavior (aspirin use), which aligns with the characteristics of a retrospective study.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Observational Study
An observational study is a type of research where the investigator observes subjects and measures variables of interest without assigning treatments to the subjects. The goal is to find associations between variables, such as lifestyle factors and health outcomes, without manipulating the study environment.
Recommended video:
Retrospective Study
A retrospective study looks backward in time, usually using medical records and interviews with patients who already have a known outcome. Researchers identify subjects with and without a particular condition and then look back to see if there are differences in exposure to a suspected risk factor.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:54
Intro to Histograms
Cross-sectional vs. Prospective Studies
Cross-sectional studies analyze data from a population at a specific point in time, while prospective studies follow subjects over time to observe future outcomes. Understanding these differences helps in identifying the study design, which affects the interpretation of results and potential biases.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Introduction to Statistics Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning