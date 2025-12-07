[DATA] Putting It Together: Predicting Intelligence Can a photograph of an individual be used to predict their intelligence? Researchers at Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic, had 160 raters analyze the photos of 80 students and asked each rater to rate the intelligence and attractiveness of the individual in the photo on a scale from one to seven. To eliminate individual bias in ratings, each rater’s scores were converted to z-scores using each individual’s mean rating. The perceived intelligence and attractiveness of each photo was calculated as the mean z-score. Go to www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats to obtain the data file 12_4_19 using the file format of your choice. The following explains the variables in the data:

sex: Gender of the individual in the photo

age: Age of the individual in the photo

perceived intelligence (ALL): Mean z-score of the perceived intelligence of all 160 raters

perceived intelligence (WOMEN): Mean z-score of the perceived intelligence of the female raters

perceived intelligence (MEN): Mean z-score of the perceived intelligence of the male raters

attractiveness (ALL): Mean z-score of the attractiveness rating of all 160 raters

attractiveness (MEN): Mean z-score of the attractiveness rating of the male raters

attractiveness (WOMEN): Mean z-score of the attractiveness rating of the female raters

IQ: Intelligence quotient based on the Czech version of Intelligence Structure Test

d. Provide an interpretation of the intercept.