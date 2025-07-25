[DATA] Draw Your Data! Consider the four data sets shown below.
a. Compute the linear correlation coefficient for each data set.
[DATA] Crickets make a chirping noise by sliding their wings rapidly over each other. Perhaps you have noticed that the number of chirps seems to increase with the temperature. The following data list the temperature (in degrees Fahrenheit) and the number of chirps per second for the striped ground cricket.
c. Calculate the linear correlation coefficient between temperature and chirps per second.
d. Is there a linear relationship between temperature and chirps per second?
Bull Markets A bull market is defined as a market condition in which the price of a security rises for an extended period of time. A bull market in the stock market is often defined as a condition in which a market rises by 20% or more without a 20% decline. The data to the right represent the number of months and percentage change in the S&P 500 (a group of 500 stocks) during the 25 bull markets dating back to 1929 (the year of the famous market crash).
c. Does a linear relation exist between duration of the bull market and market performance?
Put the following correlation coefficients in order from weakest to strongest in terms of strength of linear association.
−1, 0.377, 0.084, −0.436, 0.444, −0.733
A data set is found to have a linear correlation coefficient of . Which of the following graphs most likely represents the relationship between these variables?
A marketing researcher analyzed advertising budget vs. monthly sales revenue for small retail stores and found that typically the stores that spent more on advertising saw higher sales revenues. However, the relationship wasn't perfect - some stores advertised more but saw fewer sales due to poor location, customer preferences, or bad timing. Which of the following is the most likely value for the correlation coefficient between advertising budget and sales revenue?
Testing for a Linear Correlation
In Exercises 13–28, construct a scatterplot, and find the value of the linear correlation coefficient r. Also find the P-value or the critical values of r from Table A-6. Use a significance level of α = 0.05. Determine whether there is sufficient evidence to support a claim of a linear correlation between the two variables. (Save your work because the same data sets will be used in Section 10-2 exercises.)
Powerball Jackpots and Tickets Sold Listed below are the same data from Table 10-1 in the Chapter Problem, but an additional pair of values has been added in the last column. Is there sufficient evidence to conclude that there is a linear correlation between lottery jackpot amounts and numbers of tickets sold? Comment on the effect of the added pair of values in the last column. Compare the results to those obtained in Example 4.
[IMAGE]