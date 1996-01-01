What would you conclude about a set of quantitative bivariate data with a linear correlation coefficient of -1? How would the scatterplot for such data appear?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Which of the following -values represents the weakest correlation between two variables?
Watch next
Master Correlation Coefficient with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Put the following correlation coefficients in order from weakest to strongest in terms of strength of linear association.
−1, 0.377, 0.084, −0.436, 0.444, −0.733
In the context of the correlation coefficient, which word best describes the slope of the line representing the relationship between two variables in a scatterplot?
Given a scatterplot showing a strong negative linear relationship between two variables, which is most likely the correlation coefficient for the set of data shown?
Which of the following scatterplots best represents a dataset with a correlation coefficient closest to ?
Given the following paired data: , , , , what is the value of the correlation coefficient between the two variables?
Correlation Coefficient practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations