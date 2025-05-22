Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
5:25 minutes
Problem 1.Q.7a
Textbook Question
Identify the sampling technique used in each study. Explain your reasoning.
A journalist asks people at a campground about air pollution.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The task is to identify the sampling technique used in the study and explain the reasoning behind the choice. Sampling techniques include simple random sampling, stratified sampling, cluster sampling, systematic sampling, and convenience sampling.
Analyze the scenario: The journalist is asking people at a campground about air pollution. This means the sample is being drawn from individuals who are conveniently available at the campground.
Identify the sampling technique: Since the journalist is selecting individuals based on their availability and proximity (at the campground), this is an example of convenience sampling.
Explain the reasoning: Convenience sampling is used when the sample is chosen based on ease of access or availability rather than random selection or specific criteria. In this case, the journalist is not randomly selecting individuals or dividing them into groups but is instead relying on the convenience of those present at the campground.
Conclude: The sampling technique used is convenience sampling because the journalist is gathering data from a readily accessible group of people without employing randomization or stratification.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sampling Techniques
Sampling techniques are methods used to select individuals from a population to participate in a study. These techniques can be broadly categorized into probability sampling, where every individual has a known chance of being selected, and non-probability sampling, where selection is based on subjective judgment. Understanding these techniques is crucial for evaluating the representativeness and validity of study findings.
Convenience Sampling
Convenience sampling is a non-probability sampling technique where participants are selected based on their easy availability and proximity to the researcher. In the given scenario, the journalist is asking people at a campground, which suggests that the sample is drawn from those who are readily accessible, potentially leading to bias and limiting the generalizability of the results.
Bias in Sampling
Bias in sampling occurs when certain members of a population are systematically more likely to be selected than others, leading to results that do not accurately reflect the population. In the context of the journalist's study, the choice of a campground as the location may introduce bias, as it may not represent the views of the broader population regarding air pollution, particularly those who do not camp.
