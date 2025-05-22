Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sampling Techniques Sampling techniques are methods used to select individuals from a population to participate in a study. These techniques can be broadly categorized into probability sampling, where every individual has a known chance of being selected, and non-probability sampling, where selection is based on subjective judgment. Understanding these techniques is crucial for evaluating the representativeness and validity of study findings.

Convenience Sampling Convenience sampling is a non-probability sampling technique where participants are selected based on their easy availability and proximity to the researcher. In the given scenario, the journalist is asking people at a campground, which suggests that the sample is drawn from those who are readily accessible, potentially leading to bias and limiting the generalizability of the results.