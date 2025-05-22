Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stratified Sampling Stratified sampling is a technique where the population is divided into distinct subgroups, or strata, that share similar characteristics. In the given study, students are categorized by their class year (freshman, sophomore, junior, senior), and a random sample is taken from each class. This method ensures that each subgroup is represented in the sample, which can lead to more accurate and generalizable results.

Random Sampling Random sampling is a method where each member of a population has an equal chance of being selected for the sample. In the study, after dividing students into classes, a random sample is chosen from each class. This approach minimizes selection bias and helps ensure that the sample reflects the diversity of the entire population, enhancing the validity of the findings.