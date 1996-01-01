Given a scatterplot showing a strong negative linear relationship between two variables, which is most likely the correlation coefficient for the set of data shown?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
What is the most likely value of the correlation coefficient between a stock-index mutual fund and the index?
A
B
C
D
1
Understand that the correlation coefficient measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables, ranging from -1 to 1.
Recognize that a stock-index mutual fund is designed to track the performance of the S\&P 500 index closely, meaning their returns move very similarly.
Recall that when two variables move perfectly together in the same direction, their correlation coefficient is 1.
Consider that since the mutual fund aims to replicate the S\&P 500 index, the correlation between them is expected to be very close to 1, indicating a strong positive linear relationship.
Therefore, among the given options (0, 0.5, 1, -1), the most likely value of the correlation coefficient is 1.
Which of the following correlation coefficients represents the strongest relationship between two variables?
Which of the following is an advantage of the (correlation coefficient) over the (covariance) when measuring the relationship between two variables?
Which of the following can be used to show a cause-and-effect relationship between two variables?
Which of the following correlation coefficients indicates the strongest linear relationship between two variables ()?
Unlike , adjusted explicitly accounts for which of the following in regression analysis?
If you find a correlational relationship between two variables, which of the following statements is correct?
