In Exercises 19-22, determine whether the events are independent or dependent. Explain your reasoning.
19. Tossing a coin four times and getting four heads, and then tossing it a fifth time and getting a head
In Exercises 19-22, determine whether the events are independent or dependent. Explain your reasoning.
19. Tossing a coin four times and getting four heads, and then tossing it a fifth time and getting a head
Manufacturing An assembly line produces 10,000 automobile parts. Twenty percent of the parts are defective. An inspector randomly selects 10 of the parts
b. Because the sample is only 0.1% of the population, treat the events as independent and use the binomial probability formula to approximate the probability that none of the selected parts are defective.
Finding New Music In Exercises 45–48, use the pie chart, which shows the results of a survey of 513 music listeners who were asked about their primary source for new music. (Source: The Sound of AI)
<IMAGE>
47. You choose nine music listeners at random. What is the probability that none of them say their primary source for new music is friends or social media?
Using the Multiplication Rule In Exercises 19-32, use the Multiplication Rule.
27. Blood Types The probability that a person of Asian descent in the United States has type O+ blood is 39%. At random, six people of Asian descent in the United States are selected. (Source: American National Red Cross)
c. Find the probability that at least one of the six has type O+ blood.
The spinner below has 6 equal regions. Find the probability of landing on yellow for the first spin and not landing on yellow on the second spin.
The spinner below has 6 equal colored regions numbered 1-6. Find the probability of stopping on yellow for the first spin, stopping on an even number on the second spin, and stopping on blue or red on the third spin.
Same Birthdays If 25 people are randomly selected, find the probability that no 2 of them have the same birthday. Ignore leap years.