Suppose you are shown four scatterplots, each with a calculated correlation coefficient. Which of the following correlation coefficients indicates the strongest linear relationship between the two variables?
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Which of the following best describes what it means if there is a positive correlation between tests that measure different things?
There is no relationship between the scores on the two tests.
As scores on one test increase, scores on the other test tend to decrease.
As scores on one test increase, scores on the other test also tend to increase.
The two tests must be measuring exactly the same construct.
Understand the concept of correlation: Correlation measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Recall that a positive correlation means that as one variable increases, the other variable tends to increase as well.
Recognize that a positive correlation between tests measuring different things indicates that higher scores on one test are associated with higher scores on the other test, but it does not imply they measure the exact same construct.
Eliminate options that contradict the definition of positive correlation, such as 'no relationship' or 'scores tend to decrease' with increases in the other test.
Conclude that the best description is: 'As scores on one test increase, scores on the other test also tend to increase.'
