Which Car Would You Buy? Suppose that you are in the market to purchase a car. You have narrowed it down to two choices and will let gas mileage be the deciding factor. You decide to conduct a little experiment in which you put 10 gallons of gas in the car and drive it on a closed track until it runs out gas. You conduct this experiment 15 times on each car and record the number of miles driven. Describe each data set. That is, determine the shape, center, and spread. Which car would you buy and why?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
"Putting It Together: Lupus Based on historical birthing records, the proportion of males born worldwide is 0.51. In other words, the commonly held belief that boys are just as likely as girls is false. Systematic lupus erythematosus (SLE), or lupus for short, is a disease in which one’s immune system attacks healthy cells and tissue by mistake. It is well known that lupus tends to exist more in females than in males. Researchers wondered, however, if families with a child who had lupus had a lower ratio of males to females than the general population. If this were true, it would suggest that something happens during conception that causes males to be conceived at a lower rate when the SLE gene is present. To determine if this hypothesis is true, the researchers obtained records of families with a child who had SLE. A total of 23 males and 79 females were found to have SLE. The 23 males with SLE had a total of 23 male siblings and 22 female siblings. The 79 females with SLE had a total of 69 male siblings and 80 female siblings.
c. There are a total of 23+69=92 male siblings in the study. How many female siblings are in the study?
Key Concepts
Basic Arithmetic and Data Summation
Categorical Data Organization
Contextual Understanding of the Problem
Watch next
Master Calculating the Mean with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
The following data represent the length of time (in minutes) between eruptions of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park.
a. Approximate the mean length of time between eruptions. .
The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis reported two average personal incomes for 2018: \$33,706 and \$50,731. One of these averages is the mean and the other is the median. Which is the mean? Support your answer.
"Kiosks Yolanda opened a new fast food restaurant. From her first customer, Yolanda kept track of the time a patron needed to wait from the time placing the order to the time the customer received his/her order. Because she was unhappy with the wait time, she invested in Kiosks to take orders with the goal of decreasing wait times. In a random sample of 20 customers, it was found the wait time was 52.3 seconds.
b. Determine the mean wait time of the 10,303 customers."
"Birth Weights Suppose birth weights of babies are approximately normal with a mean of 3570 grams and a standard deviation of 495 grams. In a random sample of 15 mothers who were smokers during pregnancy, the mean birth weight of the babies was 3481.6 grams.
b. Simulate obtaining 2000 simple random samples for size n=15 babies from a population that is normally distributed with mean 3570 and standard deviation 495. For each sample, determine the sample mean. Draw a histogram of the 2000 sample means. Explain what each sample mean represents."
Which of the following statements about the mean absolute deviation () is the most accurate?