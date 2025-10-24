Download Time A histogram of the download time of a movie, in minutes, for 30 randomly selected movies is shown. The mean download time is 39.007 minutes and the median download time is 39.065 minutes. Identify the shape of the distribution. Which measure of central tendency better describes the “center” of the distribution?
The following data represent the length of time (in minutes) between eruptions of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park.
a. Approximate the mean length of time between eruptions. .
Key Concepts
Grouped Data and Class Intervals
Midpoint of Class Intervals
Calculating the Mean from Grouped Data
Chicago Taxis Open the data file “ChicagoTaxi”, which is available in StatCrunch. The data file ChicagoTaxi is also available at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats. This data set represents the trip time, fare, and payment method for all taxi rides on July 25, 2017.
a. Determine the population mean fare of all taxi rides on July 25, 2017.
Travel Time to Work The frequency distribution listed in the table represents the travel time to work (in minutes) for a random sample of 895 U.S. adults.
a. Approximate the mean travel time to work for U.S. adults.
Which Car Would You Buy? Suppose that you are in the market to purchase a car. You have narrowed it down to two choices and will let gas mileage be the deciding factor. You decide to conduct a little experiment in which you put 10 gallons of gas in the car and drive it on a closed track until it runs out gas. You conduct this experiment 15 times on each car and record the number of miles driven. Describe each data set. That is, determine the shape, center, and spread. Which car would you buy and why?
"Birth Weights Suppose birth weights of babies are approximately normal with a mean of 3570 grams and a standard deviation of 495 grams. In a random sample of 15 mothers who were smokers during pregnancy, the mean birth weight of the babies was 3481.6 grams.
b. Simulate obtaining 2000 simple random samples for size n=15 babies from a population that is normally distributed with mean 3570 and standard deviation 495. For each sample, determine the sample mean. Draw a histogram of the 2000 sample means. Explain what each sample mean represents."
Which of the following statements about the mean absolute deviation () is the most accurate?