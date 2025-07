"Using the Multiplication Rule In Exercises 19-32, use the Multiplication Rule.

21. BRCA1 Gene Research has shown that approximately 1 woman in 400 carries a mutation of the BRCA1 gene. About 64% of women with this mutation develop breast

cancer. Find the probability that a randomly selected woman will carry the mutation of the BRCA1 gene and will develop breast cancer. (Source: National Cancer Institute)