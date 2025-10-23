Green Tea You wonder whether green tea lowers cholesterol.
What factors might you attempt to control and fix at one level in this experiment?
Treatment for Osteoporosis Osteoporosis is a condition in which people experience decreased bone mass and an increase in the risk of bone fracture. Actonel is a drug that helps combat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. In clinical trials, 1374 postmenopausal women were randomly divided into experimental and control groups. The subjects in the experimental group were administered 5 milligrams (mg) of Actonel, while the subjects in the control group were administered a placebo. The number of women who experienced a bone fracture over the course of one year was recorded. Of the 696 women in the experimental group, 27 experienced a fracture during the course of the year. Of the 678 women in the control group, 49 experienced a fracture during the course of the year.
a. What type of experimental design is this? What is the response variable? Is it qualitative or quantitative? What are the treatments?
b. The experiment was double-blind. What does this mean?
Researchers Katherine Tucker and associates wanted to determine whether consumption of cola is associated with lower bone mineral density. They looked at 1125 men and 1413 women in the Framingham Osteoporosis Study, which is a cohort that began in 1971. The first examination in this study began between 1971 and 1975, with participants returning for an examination every 4 years. Based on results of questionnaires, the researchers were able to determine cola consumption on a weekly basis. Analysis of the results indicated that women who consumed at least one cola per day (on average) had a bone mineral density that was significantly lower at the femoral neck than those who consumed less than one cola per day. The researchers did not find this relation in men.
Why is this a cohort study?
e. Can you think of any lurking variables that should be accounted for?
Explain the difference between a lurking variable and a confounding variable.
College Survey In a national survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control to determine health-risk behaviors among college students, college students were asked, “How often do you wear a seat belt when riding in a car driven by someone else?” The frequencies were as follows:
g. Suppose that a representative from the Centers for Disease Control says, “52.7% of college students surveyed always wear a seat belt.” Is this a descriptive or inferential statement?
"Pharmacy A pharmaceutical company has developed an experimental drug meant to relieve symptoms associated with the common cold. The company identifies 300 adult males 25 to 29 years old who have a common cold and randomly divides them into two groups. Group 1 is given the experimental drug, while group 2 is given a placebo. After 1 week of treatment, the subjects report whether they still have cold symptoms, or not.
How are the factors that are not controlled dealt with?"