[APPLET] In Exercises 3 and 4, use the data, which list the annual wages (in thousands of dollars) for randomly selected individuals from three metropolitan areas. Assume the wages are normally distributed and that the samples are independent. (Adapted from U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
Ithaca, NY: 53.0, 60.3, 34.6, 37.1, 46.6, 46.8, 41.4, 50.6, 50.8, 49.4, 35.0, 36.7, 57.1
Little Rock, AR: 50.7, 43.7, 53.4, 40.0, 45.2, 52.7, 35.2, 60.4, 40.0, 45.9, 45.7, 47.3, 46.5, 44.5, 31.5
Madison, WI: 62.4, 53.9, 67.6, 52.9, 67.7, 50.7, 62.1, 58.9, 61.1, 65.0, 60.4, 59.6, 51.3, 44.8, 66.2
Are the mean annual wages the same for all three cities? Use α=0.10. Assume that the population variances are equal.