"In Problems 21–24, a golf ball is selected at random from a golf bag. If the golf bag contains 9 Titleists, 8 Maxflis, and 3 Top Flites, find the probability that the golf ball is:
A Maxfli or Top Flite."
"41. The Placebo Effect A company is testing a new medicine for migraine headaches. In the study, 150 women were given the new medicine and 100 women were given a placebo. Each participant was directed to take the medicine when the first symptoms of a migraine occurred and then to record whether the headache went away within 45 minutes or lingered. The results are recorded in the following table:
(d) If a study participant is selected at random, what is the probability she was given the placebo or her headache went away within 45 minutes? "
Driver Fatalities
The data in the table represent the number of persons involved in fatal crashes in a certain region by day of the week and gender.
(d) Determine the probability that a randomly selected fatal crash occurred on a Friday or involved a female.
Titanic Survivors The following data represent the survival data for the ill-fated Titanic voyage by gender. The males are adult males and the females are adult females.
e. What is the probability that the passenger was female or survived?
Party Affiliation The following data represent political party by age from a random sample of registered Iowa voters.
c. Are the events ""17–29"" and ""45–64"" mutually exclusive? Justify your answer.
If a single card is randomly selected from a deck of cards, what is the probability of selecting an ace or a king?
For two mutually exclusive events A and B, compute P(A∪B) if P(A)=0.15 and P(B)=0.32