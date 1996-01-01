A puzzle company is interested in the average number of pieces in their jigsaw puzzles, so they plan to create a confidence interval for the true mean. The easiest puzzle in their line is pieces, and the largest is pieces. Use the range rule of thumb to estimate the sample standard deviation.
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean2h 6m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required
Multiple Choice
A bookstore is interested in the average length of books in its adult fiction section. Find the minimum sample size required to create a confidence interval with a margin of error no more than pages if...
(A) The standard deviation is known to be about pages.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the confidence level and corresponding z-score. For a 99% confidence interval, find the z-value (critical value) from the standard normal distribution table that corresponds to the middle 99% of the distribution.
Note the margin of error (E) given, which is the maximum allowable error in the estimate. Here, E = 30 pages.
Use the known population standard deviation (\sigma = 96 pages) since it is given and the sample size formula for estimating a mean with a known standard deviation applies.
Apply the formula for the minimum sample size \( n \) required to achieve the desired margin of error at the specified confidence level: \[ n = \left( \frac{z \times \sigma}{E} \right)^2 \]
Calculate the value inside the parentheses first (\( \frac{z \times \sigma}{E} \)), then square the result to find \( n \). Since sample size must be a whole number, round up to the next whole number if necessary.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
A bookstore is interested in the average length of books in its adult fiction section. Find the minimum sample size required to create a confidence interval with a margin of error no more than pages if...
(B) The standard deviation is unknown, but the longest book is pages and the shortest is pages.
Multiple Choice
