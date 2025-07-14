Testing the Difference Between Two Means (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha ,Assume the samples are random and dependent, and the populations are normally distributed.

Interval Training

A researcher claims that sprint interval training improves running performance in trained athletes. The table shows the maximum aerobic speed (MAS), in kilometers per hour, of trained athletes before and after six sessions of sprint interval training. At , α=0.10 is there enough evidence to support the researcher’s claim? (Adapted from National Strength and Conditioning Association)