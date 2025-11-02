Explain the difference between a lurking variable and a confounding variable.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
"Whiter Teeth An ad for Crest Whitestrips Premium claims that the strips will whiten teeth in 7 days and the results will last for 12 months. A researcher who wishes to test this claim studies 20 sets of identical twins. Within each set of twins, one is randomly selected to use Crest Whitestrips Premium in addition to regular brushing and flossing, while the other just brushes and flosses. Whiteness of teeth is measured at the beginning of the study, after 7 days, and every month thereafter for 12 months.
What are other factors (controlled or uncontrolled) that could affect the response variable?"
Key Concepts
Controlled Variables
Confounding Variables
Randomization and Matched Pairs Design
College Survey In a national survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control to determine health-risk behaviors among college students, college students were asked, “How often do you wear a seat belt when riding in a car driven by someone else?” The frequencies were as follows:
g. Suppose that a representative from the Centers for Disease Control says, “52.7% of college students surveyed always wear a seat belt.” Is this a descriptive or inferential statement?
"Pharmacy A pharmaceutical company has developed an experimental drug meant to relieve symptoms associated with the common cold. The company identifies 300 adult males 25 to 29 years old who have a common cold and randomly divides them into two groups. Group 1 is given the experimental drug, while group 2 is given a placebo. After 1 week of treatment, the subjects report whether they still have cold symptoms, or not.
How are the factors that are not controlled dealt with?"
What type of experimental design is this?"
What might be an advantage of using identical twins as subjects in this experiment?"
"Designing an Experiment Researchers want to know if there is a link between hypertension (high blood pressure) and consumption of salt. Past studies have indicated that the consumption of fruits and vegetables offsets the negative impact of salt consumption. It is also known that there is quite a bit of person-to-person variability in the ability of the body to process and eliminate salt. However, no method exists for identifying individuals who have a higher ability to process salt. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that daily intake of salt should not exceed 2400 milligrams (mg). The researchers want to keep the design simple, so they choose to conduct their study using a completely randomized design.
Name three factors that have been identified."
Putting It Together: Online Homework Keeping students engaged in the learning process greatly increases their chance of success in a course. Traditional lecture-based math instruction has given way to a more student-engaged approach where students interact with the teacher in class and receive immediate feedback to their responses. The teacher presence allows students, when incorrect in a response, to be guided through a solution and then immediately be given a similar problem to attempt. A researcher conducted a study to investigate whether an online homework system using an attempt—feedback— reattempt approach improved student learning over traditional pencil-and-paper homework. The online homework system was designed to increase student engagement outside class, something commonly missing in traditional pencil-and-paper assignments, ultimately leading to increased learning.The study was conducted using two first-semester calculus classes taught by the researcher in a single semester. One class was assigned traditional homework and the other was assigned online homework that used the attempt—feedback—reattempt approach. The summaries are based on data from the study.
d. Explain why assigning homework type to entirely separate classes can confound the conclusions of the study.
f. What type of variable is letter grade? What level of measurement is letter grade? Do you think presenting the data in a table from A to F would be a better representation of the data than presenting it in a graph?