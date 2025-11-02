"Whiter Teeth An ad for Crest Whitestrips Premium claims that the strips will whiten teeth in 7 days and the results will last for 12 months. A researcher who wishes to test this claim studies 20 sets of identical twins. Within each set of twins, one is randomly selected to use Crest Whitestrips Premium in addition to regular brushing and flossing, while the other just brushes and flosses. Whiteness of teeth is measured at the beginning of the study, after 7 days, and every month thereafter for 12 months.





What are other factors (controlled or uncontrolled) that could affect the response variable?"