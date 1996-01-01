Green Tea You wonder whether green tea lowers cholesterol.
Name some lurking variables that might exist in the study.
Name some lurking variables that might exist in the study.
What factors might you attempt to control and fix at one level in this experiment?
Treatment for Osteoporosis Osteoporosis is a condition in which people experience decreased bone mass and an increase in the risk of bone fracture. Actonel is a drug that helps combat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. In clinical trials, 1374 postmenopausal women were randomly divided into experimental and control groups. The subjects in the experimental group were administered 5 milligrams (mg) of Actonel, while the subjects in the control group were administered a placebo. The number of women who experienced a bone fracture over the course of one year was recorded. Of the 696 women in the experimental group, 27 experienced a fracture during the course of the year. Of the 678 women in the control group, 49 experienced a fracture during the course of the year.
a. What type of experimental design is this? What is the response variable? Is it qualitative or quantitative? What are the treatments?
b. The experiment was double-blind. What does this mean?
Putting It Together: Online Homework Keeping students engaged in the learning process greatly increases their chance of success in a course. Traditional lecture-based math instruction has given way to a more student-engaged approach where students interact with the teacher in class and receive immediate feedback to their responses. The teacher presence allows students, when incorrect in a response, to be guided through a solution and then immediately be given a similar problem to attempt. A researcher conducted a study to investigate whether an online homework system using an attempt—feedback— reattempt approach improved student learning over traditional pencil-and-paper homework. The online homework system was designed to increase student engagement outside class, something commonly missing in traditional pencil-and-paper assignments, ultimately leading to increased learning.The study was conducted using two first-semester calculus classes taught by the researcher in a single semester. One class was assigned traditional homework and the other was assigned online homework that used the attempt—feedback—reattempt approach. The summaries are based on data from the study.
f. What type of variable is letter grade? What level of measurement is letter grade? Do you think presenting the data in a table from A to F would be a better representation of the data than presenting it in a graph?
[DATA] Ramp Metering [See Problem 13 in Section 11.3.] Ramp metering is a traffic engineering idea that requires cars entering a freeway to stop for a certain period of time before joining the traffic flow. The theory is that ramp metering controls the number of cars on the freeway and the number of cars accessing the freeway, resulting in a freer flow of cars, which ultimately results in higher speeds on the road. To test whether ramp metering is effective in reducing travel times, engineers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, conducted an experiment in which a section of freeway had ramp meters installed on the on-ramps. A random sample of 15 cars on the highway for a Monday at 6 P.M. with the ramp meters on and a second random sample of 15 cars on a different Monday at 6 P.M. with the meters off resulted in the following speeds (in miles per hour).
a. What is the explanatory variable in this study? What is the response variable?
Divorce The following graph represents the results of a survey, in which a random sample of adult Americans was asked, “Please tell me whether you personally believe that in general divorce is morally acceptable or morally wrong.” If Gallup claimed that the results of the survey indicate that 8% of adult Americans believe that divorce is acceptable in certain situations, would you say this statement is descriptive or inferential? Why?