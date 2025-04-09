Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
Problem 1.2.33c
Textbook Question
Countable For each of the following, categorize the nature of the data using one of these three descriptions: (1) discrete because the number of possible values is finite; (2) discrete because the number of possible values is infinite but countable; (3) continuous because the number of possible values is infinite and not countable.
c. The number of albums sold by the Monkees band
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of data being described. In this case, it is the number of albums sold by the Monkees band.
Consider whether the data can take on only specific, distinct values or if it can take on any value within a range. The number of albums sold is a count of items, which suggests it is discrete.
Determine if the number of possible values is finite or infinite. Since there is a practical limit to how many albums can be sold (e.g., based on production limits, market size), the number of possible values is finite.
Categorize the data based on the analysis. Since the number of albums sold is a finite count of distinct items, it is best described as discrete with a finite number of possible values.
Conclude that the nature of the data is 'discrete because the number of possible values is finite.'
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Discrete Data
Discrete data refers to countable data that can take on distinct, separate values. These values are often integers, representing counts of items or occurrences. Discrete data can be finite, such as the number of students in a class, or infinite but countable, like the number of times a die can be rolled.
Continuous Data
Countable Infinity
